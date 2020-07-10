Woman, 77, battered, robbed by would-be carjacker on Far East Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 77-year-old woman was battered and robbed by a would-be carjacker Thursday morning on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

The woman told police she had left Walgreen's, 4518 Cottage Grove Road, and was walking to her car when she realized a stranger was following her, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman said she got in her car and locked the doors as the man approached the passenger side window. She rolled it down slightly as he was trying to talk with her, and the man initially asked for directions, but then reached in and unlocked the door, DeSpain said.

He man got into the passenger seat, grabbed the woman by the hair and began punching her in the face, causing facial injuries, DeSpain said.

When he ordered her to start driving, she refused and instead began honking the horn, prompting the man to grab her purse and flee on foot, DeSpain said.

A police dog was brought to the scene, but the robber wasn’t found. Investigators will be checking out surveillance images, DeSpain said.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.