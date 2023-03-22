A 63-year-old woman was arrested early Friday morning pushing a stolen freezer down a street Downtown, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to The Graduate, 601 Langdon St., around 12:10 a.m. Friday when a hotel employee called police after watching the woman push the freezer to the elevator, upstairs and out the front door, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Julie A. Hurley of Madison was found by police near South Brooks Street and arrested without incident on a tentative charges of felony theft without incident, Fryer said.
The freezer, valued at around $4,000, was returned to the hotel, Fryer said.
