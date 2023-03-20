A 20-year-old woman was arrested for battering an elderly woman after breaking into her apartment, on Tuesday night, Middleton police reported.

At about 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a female damaging property at 6206 Maywood Avenue and found Clarisa R. Herrera, 20, of Madison climbing down from the patio of an apartment, Lt. Steve Ziegler said in a statement.

A 77-year-old woman told police that Herrera forced her way into her residence by climbing up to the patio and damaging the sliding door. Once inside, Herrera damaged property throughout the residence, and attacked and injured her as she was sitting in a recliner, Ziegler said.

The 77-year-old woman and Herrera do not know each other and it appears to be a random act, Ziegler said.

Herrera was combative with police when she was arrested and faces tentative charges of battery to an elderly person, burglary, criminal damage to property, and throw/expel bodily substances, Ziegler said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-824-7300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

The cities with the most break-ins and burglaries Cities With the Most Break-Ins / Burglaries Over the past decade burglary and larceny rates have declined Daytime break-ins of homes are most common Southern states experience the most property crime Small and midsize cities with the most burglaries 15. Dallas, TX 14. Houston, TX 13. Las Vegas, NV 12. Columbus, OH 11. Minneapolis, MN 10. Milwaukee, WI 9. Wichita, KS 8. Kansas City, MO 7. Oklahoma City, OK 6. Bakersfield, CA 5. Seattle, WA 4. Baltimore, MD 3. Detroit, MI 2. Tulsa, OK 1. Memphis, TN