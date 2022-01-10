Witnesses test positive for COVID-19, mistrial declared in murder trial

A mistrial was declared Monday in the week-long trial of two brothers accused of killing another man during a 2020 shootout on Madison's Far West Side after two "necessary" prosecution witnesses tested positive for COVID-19.
Last week, a jury was selected and opening statements were heard in the trial of Jeffrey D. Briggs Jr., 27, of Madison, and his brother, Javion D. Briggs, 19, of Sun Prairie. They are charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Jason I. Eggleston, 30, of Madison, at the Wexford Ridge Apartments on Flower Lane on Oct. 31, 2020.
The lawyer for Jeffrey Briggs said in his opening statement last week that his client was acting in self-defense when he shot Eggleston, calling events that preceded the shooting an "ambush."
Testimony in the trial was to start Monday, until Assistant District Attorneys Dan Hess and Will Davis said two of their "necessary witnesses" tested positive for COVID-19. The identity of those two witnesses was not immediately available.
Lawyers for the Briggs brothers, Adam Welch and William Ginsberg, objected to the motion for a mistrial, but Circuit Judge Ellen Berz granted it. Welch said later Monday he had no comment on the mistrial.
One of two other men alleged to be part of the shootout, Kimeionta Stanley, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a firearm by a felon. His sentencing will be set after the trial for the Briggs brothers. A plea agreement with prosecutors does not specify a sentence that prosecutors would agree to recommend as part of the deal.
A criminal complaint states Stanley picked up the Briggs brothers in his car just before the shooting began. Stanley's cousin, Kairen Stanley, 18, of Milwaukee, who was shot in the chest during the shootout, is charged with first-degree reckless injury for allegedly shooting Javion Briggs in the face during the incident.
This story may be updated.