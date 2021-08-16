 Skip to main content
Witnesses pull injured driver from vehicle after rollover crash on North Side, Madison police say
Witnesses pull injured driver from vehicle after rollover crash on North Side, Madison police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Witnesses pulled an injured driver from a vehicle after a rollover crash on the North Side on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Packers Avenue and Northport Drive for a rollover crash that originally was reported as a person being ejected from the vehicle, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

The driver in the rolled vehicle actually was removed from the vehicle by witnesses, and then taken to UW Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Laundrie said.

It appeared the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Laundrie said.

The investigation of the crash is continuing, Laundrie said.

