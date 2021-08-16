Witnesses pull injured driver from vehicle after rollover crash on North Side, Madison police say

Witnesses pulled an injured driver from a vehicle after a rollover crash on the North Side on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Packers Avenue and Northport Drive for a rollover crash that originally was reported as a person being ejected from the vehicle, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.
The driver in the rolled vehicle actually was removed from the vehicle by witnesses, and then taken to UW Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Laundrie said.
It appeared the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Laundrie said.
The investigation of the crash is continuing, Laundrie said.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue