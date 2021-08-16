Witnesses pull injured driver from vehicle after rollover crash on North Side, Madison police say

Witnesses pulled an injured driver from a vehicle after a rollover crash on the North Side on Sunday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Packers Avenue and Northport Drive for a rollover crash that originally was reported as a person being ejected from the vehicle, officer Julie Laundrie said in a statement.

The driver in the rolled vehicle actually was removed from the vehicle by witnesses, and then taken to UW Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Laundrie said.

It appeared the driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Laundrie said.

The investigation of the crash is continuing, Laundrie said.

