Witness sees gun deal on East Side, vehicle eludes police 10 times, authorities say
Madison police squad car
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A witness reported seeing a gun deal on the East Side Thursday afternoon as police linked it to a stolen vehicle that has evaded them after multiple incidents across the city. 

The witness called in two groups of people exchanging firearms in the area of Johnson and Fourth Streets blocks from East High School at 12:30 p.m., Officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement. Officers then pursued a vehicle involved in the weapons deal but it evaded police ten separate times, Schmitgen said.

The vehicle has been reported stolen and been seen driving on sidewalks, bike paths and against traffic in recent weeks, Schmitgen said. It has evaded police after other pursuits as well. 

Police did not provide the make and model of the vehicle and it has not been found.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

