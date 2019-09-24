A witness followed a hit-and-run driver to his home, took a photo of his van, and contacted police after a crash on the North Side Saturday night that left a man with a broken leg, Madison police reported.
That led to the arrest of Evan P. Mittenzwei, 32, of Madison, on a tentative charge of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The 38-year-old man who suffered the broken leg was loading things into the back of his parked SUV when he was struck from behind by the van, pinning his leg between the van and his SUV, DeSpain said.
A woman who had been driving behind the van, saw the van's driver back up and speed away, leaving the victim to fall to the roadway and crawl to the curb, DeSpain said.
While the woman followed the van, allegedly driven by Mittenzwei, passersby came to the injured man's aid as first responders were summoned. He eventually was taken to a hospital.
Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said in his blog on Monday that the alleged hit-and-run driver admitted that he was driving but denied hitting anyone.