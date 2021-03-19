With COVID cases dropping here, jury trials set to resume in Dane County on June 1

Some civil trials will also be scheduled, though they tend to be fewer in number than trials in criminal cases. Many cases of both types could also be settled short of a trial, as they often do, she said.

While vaccinations are becoming increasingly common as they become available, Bailey-Rihn said they will not be required for those summoned for jury service. She said she isn't sure that courts can even require jurors to be vaccinated to serve.

"The hope is that there will be enough people who have been vaccinated that are willing to serve," she said.

As of Friday, according to the health department, just over 27% of county residents have received at least one vaccination dose.

Jury service deferrals -- delaying service until a later date -- will be allowed for some who feel they cannot serve due to COVID-19, but that will be determined on a case-by-case basis, Bailey-Rihn said. Those who are high-risk and not yet vaccinated will be able to seek deferrals, she said, though it's unlikely people will be screened out based on vaccination status alone.

Masks, however, must be worn by everyone at the courthouse. Only those testifying on the witness stand will be allowed to remove masks, to help jurors see faces clearly enough to judge credibility.