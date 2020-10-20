With activists looking to 'defund police,' Madison police seek to answer budget questions

As Madison’s most outspoken social justice activists propose deep cuts to police, two Madison police captains are taking the unusual step of engaging residents directly about the likely consequences of less funding and explaining how they can be a part of what can, for the uninitiated, be an arcane city budget process.

West District Capt. Tim Patton and Midtown District Capt. Jason Freedman offered almost identical blog posts Monday outlining some of the common questions they’ve heard from residents and providing ways to contact their City Council members and comment during city budget meetings.

Patton said the effort comes as police in neighborhood and less-formal “coffee with a cop” meetings have gotten a lot of the same questions about what next year’s budget will mean for police and community safety.

“There is a good deal of confusion about the budget process,” he said.