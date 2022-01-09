With 15% of inmates positive, National Guard to test entire Dane County Jail for COVID-19, authorities say

The National Guard has been called in to test every inmate at the Dane County Jail for COVID-19 on Monday, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.
The testing push was sought by Barrett amid record highs of COVID-19 cases at the jail. As of Thursday, 89 inmates were positive for the virus out of a population of 594, Barrett said. An abnormally high number of people incarcerated at the jail is putting further stress on the facility when the population should be decreasing in the wintertime, Barrett added.
"We're out of space right now," Barrett said. "Our criminal justice system is starting to pick back up after it was technically shut down for a while."
Barrett added the blitz of PCR testing will "allow us to know where we're at." The National Guard had previously tested the jail's population at the onset of the pandemic.
"Having the numbers will help put a plan in place to ensure safety of our facility," Barrett said.
Ongoing infections at the jail come as county officials deliberate on how to move forward with building a new jail. Faced with rising construction costs, two proposals introduced Thursday would go beyond the $148 million currently allocated for the project.
The first option would increase borrowing by $24 million, allowing the county to move forward with its original plans for the project. Those plans would close two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and build a new seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. The new jail would have 922 beds.
Barrett presented the second proposal, priced at $155 million, to county supervisors Thursday evening. That plan hopes to rein in costs by cutting one floor from the jail and reducing space for items like visitation and food service.
The competing options are scheduled to start going through the county's committee process this week, beginning with debate at the Public Works & Transportation Committee Tuesday.
State Journal reporter Emily Hamer contributed to this report.