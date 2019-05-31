Duplicate driver's licenses were fraudulently ordered in for 71 Dane County residents, indicating that those residents' identifying information had been compromised, officials with the state Department of Transportation said Friday.
Several callers told the DOT that they received duplicate driver's licenses in the mail that they had not ordered for themselves, Department of Motor Vehicles administrator Kristina Boardman said.
Officials discovered that the driver's licenses had been ordered through the DMV's online system, Boardman said, which requires knowledge of an individual's Social Security number, driver's license number and date of birth.
The DOT had not had a data breech, Boardman said, but the individuals whose licenses were fraudulently ordered likely had their information compromised at some point. Boardman said some of the callers also said credit cards had been fraudulently ordered in their names too.
After searching for patterns in the orders, Boardman said the department found than 27 of the fraudulent driver's licenses had already been mailed. Another 44 licenses ordered fraudulently were caught before being mailed.
"We are concerned that because these are all on the same street that they (the people who fraudulently ordered the licenses) were hoping to intercept the mail when it was being delivered," Boardman said.
Boardman said she doesn't know if any of the mailed driver's licenses had been intercepted.
All 71 individuals impacted will be mailed notices about the situation, whether or not the fraudulent license had been shipped and steps people can take to protect their identities.
The DOT offers an electronic notification program at wisconsindmv.gov/enotify, where Wisconsin residents can sign up to receive emailed renewal notices as well as confirmation of transactions.
With the notification system, Boardman said, "People can take control early," if they spot a transaction they didn't order.
The online system for ordering duplicate driver's licenses and ID cards has been shut down, Boardman said. Individuals can still request duplicate licenses in person at DMV locations.