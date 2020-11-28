Wisconsin's sex offender registry born of twin tragedies

“Now the strangers are coming into the children’s bedrooms through the internet,” Johnson said.

Still, Johnson said some sex offenders do re-offend, underscoring the usefulness of the registry.

Wescott said parents should make sure their children know they can say no to an adult and that they don’t have to do things that make them feel uncomfortable. She said parents can teach their children to get themselves out of a situation if they "get that yucky feeling in your tummy area."

She also suggests children have five people who are not in their family whom they can go to if something bad is happening.

"The registry is a tool, but there are other things you can do to make sure your family is safe," she said.

One thing the registry should never be used for, Wescott said, is to make life harder for sex offenders who may be working hard to better their communities and not reoffend.

"It’s a tool for you," Wescott said. "It’s not something to be used to make the registrant pay again or harass them to leave your town. That’s not the intended use."

