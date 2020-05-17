Wisconsin task force releases guidelines for resuming in-person court proceedings

“My colleagues have committed to working through that backlog,” Bailey-Rihn said, “and we’ll continue doing as much as we can in the circumstances in which we find ourselves.”

The order suspending jury trials remains in effect statewide through May 22, though it remains unclear when trials will resume locally.

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience D. Roggensack announced on April 28 the formation of the Wisconsin Courts COVID-19 Task Force to help courts navigate the coronavirus pandemic. It included county judges from throughout the state, medical consultants from UW Health, circuit court clerks, county corporation counsels, district attorneys, public defenders and county sheriffs.

Dane County Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda was the lone local representative on the task force.

During the task force’s first remote meeting on April 29, Roggensack said it would issue science-based criteria for safe interactions in court, recognizing each county courthouse has different facilities. It also considered the need for protective equipment, continued social distancing and frequent cleaning of courtrooms.

“Our mission is, how do we go forward?” Roggensack said during the meeting. “We cannot stay where we are, but we cannot proceed without a reasonable plan.”