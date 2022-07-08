Wisconsin Supreme Court upholds ability of local public officials to issue restrictions

In a case sparked by opposition to measures mandated in Dane County to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled there's no need for unelected public health officials to get the approval of an area's elected officials before ordering such mandates.

Swing vote Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the court's three liberals in the 4-3 ruling upholding Public Health Madison and Dane County's authority to issue orders requiring mask-wearing and limiting the size of public gatherings, among other actions taken after the pandemic began more than two years ago.

The court found such authority is provided for under state law and does not violate the state Constitution's separation-of-powers doctrine or case law known collectively as the "nondelegation doctrine," which is aimed at limiting the scope of decisions elected officials can hand off to nonelected bodies and government bureaucrats.

All Dane County COVID-19-related orders have expired, with the order limiting the size of gatherings ending June 2, 2021, and the county's mask mandate ending March 1.

Public Health said it was "pleased" with the ruling.

"As we have stated, our orders appropriately exercised the powers given to local health departments in Wisconsin," the agency said in a statement. "Public Health Madison and Dane County took decisive actions during this pandemic to control a communicable disease and protect the health and well-being of our community. As a result, Dane County had one of the lowest rates of illness and hospitalizations in the state."

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway likewise lauded the decision, saying "when Madison faced its first case of COVID-19 in February 2020, our public health systems leapt into action to learn everything they could about this novel virus and its threat to our community."

2021 lawsuit

The case stems from a January 2021 lawsuit brought by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty on behalf of two parents whose children's ability to participate in indoor sports was hampered by Public Health's order limiting the size of indoor gatherings. The Oregon dance studio A Leap Above Dance joined the suit the next month after getting hit with $24,000 in fines for allegedly violating the order.

Public Health dropped its complaint against the dance studio in late February 2021 to allow the suit over its authority to play out; the court on Friday remanded that dispute between the studio and Public Health back to Dane County Circuit Court.

"I joined the suit because I felt like I was wrongfully targeted by the health department," the studio's owner, Natalie Nemeckay, said. "I also believe that a single, unelected official should not have the power to write, reinterpret and enforce her own rules."

She said the "shutdowns had a huge effect on us and all of the performance industry, but most of all I was concerned about the effect it was having on our younger generation."

WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement that his firm was "disappointed the court refused to bolster critical safeguards and accountability for unelected health officers," but he noted the decision says the court is not taking a position on the "wisdom or legality" of any particular restriction issued by the county.

He said WILL intends "to continue vigorously challenging" the fines issued to the dance studio.

'Procedural safeguards'

Responding to plaintiffs' concerns about the powers given to unelected officials, the court described as "particularly strong" the "procedural safeguards" in the state law and Dane County ordinance that give the public health department its powers.

The state Legislature and courts can change or rule on the limits of the state law governing public health officials, the majority said, and "on top of those state-level procedural safeguards are several local controls."

Elected officials with the city of Madison and Dane County have the ability to remove the director of its joint public health department, the court said, and controls the agency's budget.

"Local officials can act decisively if a local health officer acts contrary to the preferred public health policy of the constituency," it said.

Robust dissent

In a dissent that opens with a line from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" ("'Law is the ultimate science,' Paul quoted. Thus it reads above the Emperor's door. I propose to show him law."), Justice Rebecca Bradley argues that the "majority misunderstands first principles" when it comes to how far citizens are willing to go in letting elected officials delegate powers to unelected officials.

"The constitution does not give the Dane County Board of Supervisors any authority to empower a single, unelected bureaucrat to restrict the liberty of the people of Dane County," she writes — a reference to Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich, who Bradley says "for nearly two years ... has been creating law, interpreting it, and then enforcing it against the people of Dane County."

She goes on to reference "Heinrich's Tyranny" and says she "has exercised dictatorial powers" — descriptions the majority describes as "fantastical" and that "do real damage to the public's perception of this court's work."