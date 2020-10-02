Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court late Friday agreed to weigh in on whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a federal court ruling that extends the period that absentee ballots can be counted until Nov. 9, giving Republicans a slight win in the critical battleground state.

The high court’s decision is in response to a request from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, just four weeks before the election. The state Supreme Court ordered legal responses to be submitted Monday. The appeals court said it wants to have a final decision by no later than next week.

The case is being closely watched in Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago. More than 1.2 million absentee ballots have been requested and more than a third of them have already been returned.

The appeals court earlier this week ruled that the Legislature, along with the Republican National Committee and Wisconsin Republican Party, did not have the standing in the case. It also rejected a request from the Legislature to put its decision on hold while the legal fight continues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A favorable ruling from the state Supreme Court would help Republicans in their appeal.