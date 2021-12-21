Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up lawsuit challenging Dane County mask mandate

But Dane County’s deputy corporation counsel Carlos Pabellon has disputed that legal interpretation. During a county meeting last week, Pabellon said there’s nothing in state law that says the County Board needs to approve the orders issued by the public health department.

Pabellon said it’s up to the health department to issue orders to protect the public in health emergencies such as the pandemic.

“The County Board ... cannot direct the local health officer to terminate the mask mandate,” Pabellon said Monday.

The County Board is going to debate a proposal next month that would not override the public health department’s order but would urge Heinrich to end the mask mandate until more public input is gathered.

Board members voted last week in favor of discussing the proposal, mainly to hear public comment from residents frustrated with the mask mandate. Many County Board members said they plan to support Public Health by voting against the resolution.

WILL, a conservative legal group, filed a similar lawsuit in November 2020, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to take it up on a 4-3 vote in August.