Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspends Dane County in-person school restrictions

The county's attorneys wrote in a response to the petitions that the gradual return to school is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading at "an alarming rate."

"Petitioners assume there is no harm to the community by their request, just as much as they seem to assume they have suffered irreparable harm," the county's response said. "But, schools are not closed, instruction can take place and socialization can continue. While it may not occur in the most-ideal way, the balance of harms to the community swings in favor protecting the greater community at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The petitioners also criticized the timing the order, likening it to an 11th hour decision undoing hours of planning and thousands of dollars spent to prepare classroom spaces for students to return.

Public Health asserts the order was issued so late because it was waiting on specific guidance from the state Department of Health Services on what public health metrics should prompt schools to reopen or close.

But after DHS didn't provide specific metrics in guidance it put out on Aug. 19, Public Health acted as soon as it could to develop numerical benchmarks on when students can return to classrooms.