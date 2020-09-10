Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspends Dane County in-person school restrictions

The conservative-majority Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspended Thursday restrictions barring most Dane County students from attending school in-person — a move the joint city-county health department argues is necessary to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear legal challenges filed against an order issued last month by Public Health Madison and Dane County requiring students in grades 3-12 be taught online after three groups of religious schools and parents appealed directly to the high court.
The 4-3 vote — split along ideological lines — puts a temporarily injunction on restrictions to in-person school, taking effect immediately. As part of the ruling, the Supreme Court will consolidate the three petitions filed against the order into one case.
The groups challenging the health order claim Public Health director Janel Heinrich doesn't have the statutory authority to halt face-to-face learning and the move infringes on religious freedom.
The Aug. 21 mandate, referred to as Emergency Order No. 9, allowed children in kindergarten through second grade to attend classes, but not third- to 12th-graders until certain public health benchmarks are hit. It was amended to allow students with disabilities in third grade and up to receive in-person services.
The timing of the order — issued the Friday before many private schools in Dane County were set to start the school year — angered religious school leaders and parents as it upended plans to offer parents a choice between online and in-person instruction.
Legal challenges to Public Health swiftly followed in the days after it took effect Aug. 24.
A legal challenge was filed Aug. 25 by Veterans Law Liberty on behalf of Fitchburg mother Sara Lindsey James, whose children were already attending in-person classes at a private school when the order came down.
The next day, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty also petitioned the Supreme Court — representing five religious schools, 14 parents and interest groups in school vouchers and independent and religious schools — to overturn the restrictions on face-to-face learning.
On Aug. 28, eight Catholic schools and 13 parents filed a third petition asking to halt the school order.
Most Dane County school districts were unaffected as the majority are starting the year fully online.
Defending its position, attorneys for Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Heinrich argued to the Supreme Court schools were told throughout the summer to plan for several models of teaching, including completely online.
The county's attorneys wrote in a response to the petitions that the gradual return to school is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading at "an alarming rate."
"Petitioners assume there is no harm to the community by their request, just as much as they seem to assume they have suffered irreparable harm," the county's response said. "But, schools are not closed, instruction can take place and socialization can continue. While it may not occur in the most-ideal way, the balance of harms to the community swings in favor protecting the greater community at this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The petitioners also criticized the timing the order, likening it to an 11th hour decision undoing hours of planning and thousands of dollars spent to prepare classroom spaces for students to return.
Public Health asserts the order was issued so late because it was waiting on specific guidance from the state Department of Health Services on what public health metrics should prompt schools to reopen or close.
But after DHS didn't provide specific metrics in guidance it put out on Aug. 19, Public Health acted as soon as it could to develop numerical benchmarks on when students can return to classrooms.
Under the now-suspended portions of the order, third- through fifth-graders in Dane County would be able return to school buildings if the county sustains a two-week average of daily coronavirus cases of 39 or fewer for four consecutive weeks. The two-week average over four weeks would have to be at or below 19 cases per day to offer in-person instruction in grades 6 to 12.
If the two-week average rises above 54 cases per day, the order would allow Public Health to halt all in-person instruction.
