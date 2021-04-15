Wisconsin Supreme Court says governor can't limit capacity at businesses

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Tony Evers’ administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without the Legislature’s approval, a ruling that comes two weeks after the conservative-controlled court struck down the state’s mask mandate.

The state Supreme Court also ruled last year in a similar case that the Democratic governor needed the approval of the Legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, to issue an emergency declaration that shut down businesses early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has not been a statewide capacity limit restriction in place since October. That order limited the size of indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building’s or room’s occupancy or 10 people in places that don’t have an occupancy limit. The on-again, off-again order was blocked by a state appeals court that month.

Even without statewide limits on capacity, there are local ordinances in effect in some places, including Dane County, putting a cap on how many people can gather indoors. Those local rules are not affected by the Supreme Court decision. However, those have been loosening as more people get vaccinated.