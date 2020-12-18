Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in case that could decide fate of DHS public gathering limits

In May, the state Supreme Court struck down Palm’s statewide order providing a litany of COVID-19-related restrictions, including limiting some gatherings. But the court, without much explanation, allowed exemptions for schools.

That may have been because Wisconsin law says DHS “may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics,” but the court found the other restrictions in Palm’s stay-at-home order went too far, and involved too much agency discretion that necessitated legislative oversight.

DHS is now arguing that to carve out for schools in Wisconsin law — which in the same sentence also spells out the department’s ability to limit gatherings — along with the allowed exemption for schools in the Supreme Court’s May ruling, should give the department the green light to limit gatherings without legislative oversight.

But for the justices, and Hagedorn in particular, granting that green light might come too close to violating the legal principle of stare decisis, or adhering to past decisions.