Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in case that could decide fate of DHS public gathering limits

The future of the state health department’s ability to restrict public gatherings during a pandemic is now in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court after oral arguments in a major case Thursday.
The justices are reviewing whether an order issued Oct. 6 by DHS Secretary Andrea Palm limiting indoor public gatherings to 25% of a building or room’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit was lawful on its own, or whether the rule should been subject to oversight by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
The case provides yet another test of the extent to which conservative-backed Justice Brian Hagedorn might act as a swing vote. Hagedorn dissented from the court’s 4-3 decision in May that struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order. But in August one of the conservative-backed justices in the majority lost his seat to liberal-backed Justice Jill Karofsky.
Hagedorn held his cards closely during oral arguments Thursday, but signaled whatever opinion he signs on to will likely need to honor the legal principle of adhering to the court’s prior decisions.
The on-again, off-again order limiting indoor public gatherings was struck down by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in early November, on the same day it was set to expire. The appeals court ruled it was unenforceable due to Palm’s “failure to follow the required rule-making procedures” and because the circuit court “erroneously exercised its discretion” by denying a temporary injunction in October.
In May, the state Supreme Court struck down Palm’s statewide order providing a litany of COVID-19-related restrictions, including limiting some gatherings. But the court, without much explanation, allowed exemptions for schools.
That may have been because Wisconsin law says DHS “may close schools and forbid public gatherings in schools, churches, and other places to control outbreaks and epidemics,” but the court found the other restrictions in Palm’s stay-at-home order went too far, and involved too much agency discretion that necessitated legislative oversight.
DHS is now arguing that to carve out for schools in Wisconsin law — which in the same sentence also spells out the department’s ability to limit gatherings — along with the allowed exemption for schools in the Supreme Court’s May ruling, should give the department the green light to limit gatherings without legislative oversight.
But for the justices, and Hagedorn in particular, granting that green light might come too close to violating the legal principle of stare decisis, or adhering to past decisions.
“I would like to hear a more direct response to the argument of your opposing counsel regarding stare decisis in this situation,” Hagedorn asked Colin Hector, an attorney for Palm, citing some of the arguments made by opposing counsel. “We have a decision of this court that directly addresses the same fact scenario, and to turn on that now would be to undercut many of the principles that we’ve laid out, and the way that we conduct ourselves as an institution.”
Hector suggested answering the legal question in the case before them didn’t necessarily entail overruling the May court case striking down the stay-at-home order.
The court’s liberal-backed members focused much of their questioning on whether the court would need to overrule the stay-at-home decision, a conservative-authored ruling they view as inconsistent, in order to allow DHS to regulate public gatherings without legislative oversight.
The conservative-backed justices — except Hagedorn, a key swing vote — remained mostly silent.
The liberal-backed justices peppered both attorneys with questions about the inconsistencies in the stay-at-home decision and whether they’d need to overrule precedent.
“How do you reconcile the argument you’re making with (the stay-at-home decision) with what we have here today, which is a public gathering restriction?” liberal-backed Justice Rebecca Dallet asked Hector.
Hector said restrictions on public gatherings should be allowed without needing to go through the rulemaking process because it falls within the portion of the law giving DHS authority to close schools, which the Supreme Court allowed in its order striking down most stay-at-home provisions.
Misha Tseytlin, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said the court should follow what he views as the precedent set by the court in the stay-at-home decision and require all DHS public health restrictions, including those for public gatherings, to be subject to legislative oversight.
A waiting game
While the order is no longer in effect, the Supreme Court’s decision on whether such orders are required to go through legislative rulemaking, an arduous process involving a Legislature resistant to statewide disease-mitigation measures, could have a profound effect on the department’s ability to manage pandemics in the future.
Palm wants to issue a new order limiting indoor capacity, which would remain in effect for 28 days, but she doesn’t feel she legally can do so until the court rules in the case, attorneys for the state Department of Justice said in legal filings. Palm said Wednesday that the ability for her to issue health emergency orders pertaining to COVID-19, a measles outbreak or whatever else may happen, is “really critical to our work.”
The court’s oral arguments on Thursday follow arguments in another pending case on the governor’s order requiring face masks in order to lessen the spread of COVID-19.
Bars and restaurants
The case before the court Thursday, with its capacity restrictions, became a point of contention for bars and restaurants.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s capacity limit order, arguing it would drive bars and restaurants out of business. A Sawyer County judge blocked it on Oct. 14 only to have a Barron County judge reinstate it five days later. That sparked an appeal from The Mix-Up bar in Amery and Pro-Life Wisconsin, which argues that the capacity restrictions limit its fundraising gatherings.
In October, a GOP-led joint legislative committee that reviews administrative rules directed Palm to submit formal rules relating to the indoor gathering mandate. Once submitted as a rule, it would have been subject to a public hearing and eventual vote — allowing Republicans the ability to eliminate it.
However, Evers had said a rule will not be submitted because it falls under DHS authority to issue orders as part of the public health emergency declaration issued earlier this year.
The Court of Appeals ruled that, under the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling in May to strike down the state’s stay-at-home order, the state’s latest indoor gathering rule also qualifies as a rule and therefore must go through the rulemaking process.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
