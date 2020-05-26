Wisconsin Supreme Court allows lower courts to resume with coronavirus controls

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to allow courts to resume in-person hearings and jury trials if they can come up with plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus.

The justices suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to continue trials to a date after May 22. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack convened a task force comprising judges, court clerks and attorneys in late April to examine how to resume in-person proceedings. The task force issued recommendations on May 15 that included calls for participants and spectators to wear face masks, observe social distancing standards and use hand sanitizers, and clerks to include a note in jury summons detailing the precautions the court has taken.

The court issued an order Friday evening that allows individual municipal and circuit courts to resume in-person proceedings, including jury trials, on a county-by-county basis if the courts prepare a plan to do so safely.