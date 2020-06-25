Wisconsin receives an F+ grade for handling of COVID-19 in prisons

Of DOC's 37 adult facilities, nine prisons have had positive cases, with the vast majority at Waupun Correctional Institution. A mass testing initiative that was started with the help of the National Guard revealed a massive outbreak at Waupun in May. According to DOC data updated Thursday, Waupun has had a total of 227 cases.

DOC is partway through testing its entire inmate and staff population. As of Thursday, 13,810 of DOC's roughly 22,000 adult inmates had been tested.

In a Thursday statement, DOC spokesman John Beard highlighted that almost all prisoners have recovered.

"While we appreciate the ACLU’s work, the most important thing on which we are grading our agency is the health and safety of our staff and those in our care," Beard said. "And the numbers — 14,000 tests administered and nine active cases among persons in our care and staff combined, as of this afternoon — show we’ve had some success on that front."

The ACLU graded states based on several measures including testing, whether masks were given out, data availability, prison and jail population reductions, and orders from governors or correctional departments related to halting jail admissions or releasing inmates.