Wisconsin Rapids man faces 3rd OWI after fiery crash Downtown, Madison police say

A Wisconsin Rapids man faces a third offense of operating while intoxicated after a fiery crash Downtown on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were sent to the area of North Baldwin Street and East Johnson Street shortly after 7 p.m. Monday for a crash and fire with unknown injuries, officer Howard Payne said in a statement.
Arriving officers found a smoking vehicle, witnesses reported seeing a man run into a small wooded area east of North Baldwin, and Jeremy Janz, 42, was quickly taken into custody without incident, Payne said.
Police searching Janz’s damaged Ford F-350 pickup truck reported finding cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and he was arrested on tentative charges of the OWI, and possession of cocaine and marijuana, Payne said.
There were no significant injuries in the crash, Payne said.
