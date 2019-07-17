A Wisconsin Rapids man was found guilty on 16 criminal counts including producing and possessing child pornography in U.S. District Court in Madison.
Alexander Kawleski, 42, recorded himself sexually assaulting a 15- or 16-year-old girl and recorded two girls in a bathroom through a two-way mirror, according to U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.
Kawleski is also charged in Wood County for second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim, child sexual exploitation and possession of child pornography, according to online court records. That case is not resolved.
One of the girls in the bathroom videos was 13 or 14 years old and the other 15 or 16 years old, Blader's office said. They were recorded without their knowledge getting in and out of a shower, Blader's office said.
Kawleski was convicted Tuesday of possessing, producing and attempting to produce child pornography, Blader's office said. The verdict came after a two-day trial.
Kawleski will be sentenced Nov. 25 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years for each of the 15 counts of producing or attempting to produce child pornography as well as a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for the count of possessing child pornography.