Wisconsin prisons to resume in-person visitation July 6

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections announced Monday that it will be resuming in-person visitation at the state prison facilities beginning July 6.

All prison visits except for professional visits had been suspended since March 13, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Video visitation was still an option.

“We are very happy to again offer in-person visits,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said. “With COVID-19 infection numbers down and vaccination rates up, those in our care and their loved ones can again enjoy each other’s company face-to-face.”

If COVID-19 cases in a prison or the surrounding community start to rise, DOC may shut down in-person visitation for that facility, DOC said.

Nearly 11,000 of DOC's roughly 19,400 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic, and 32 prisoners have died because of COVID-19.

But infections have remained low throughout 2021 and more inmates are getting vaccinated each day.

On Friday, there were only 11 active cases of COVID-19 across DOC's more than 30 facilities, according to DOC's COVID-19 data dashboard.