Wisconsin prison system sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 808 new infections

The state Department of Corrections reported 808 new COVID-19 cases among inmates Monday — the highest single-day spike in cases in the state prison system since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections bring the total number of COVID-19 cases among inmates up to 6,977 and the active case count to 2,063, according to DOC’s data dashboard.

Six prisons have massive outbreaks of more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among prisoners: New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 362 cases, Fox Lake Correctional Institution with 360, Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 258, Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 250, Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 140 and Dodge Correctional Institution with 135.

Some of the new spikes are in prisons that have been battling COVID-19 for several weeks but have failed to keep the virus from spreading once it got into the facility.

Oshkosh Correctional Institution, for instance, had an outbreak of 341 active cases Oct. 5, which dipped below 100 cases but then rose again to 288 active cases Oct. 19. By the end of October, infections were starting to wane, with only 39 active cases on Oct. 31.