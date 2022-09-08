 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Wisconsin prison inmate charged with murder in 37-year-old cold case

Handcuffs generic file photo

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — A Wisconsin prison inmate has been charged with first-degree murder in a 37-year-old cold case.

Donald Wayne Maier, now 60, was charged in the 1985 slaying of 28-year-old Benny Scruggs, the state Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Scruggs was found stabbed to death in his bed in his Wisconsin Rapids home.

Maier is serving 15 years in prison for six counts of stalking in an unrelated case. A criminal complaint charging him in Scruggs' death said he confessed it to fellow inmates, and also said he was having an affair with Scruggs' wife.

Court records did not list an attorney for Maier, who faces an initial court appearance on Friday.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This machine shop hires the blind to make aerospace parts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics