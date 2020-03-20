Wisconsin prison employee tests positive for COVID-19; inmate advocates call for protections amid pandemic

An employee at Waupun Correctional Institution has tested positive for COVID-19, confirming the fears of criminal justice advocates that the new coronavirus could spread to Wisconsin’s prisons.

It is the first COVID-19 case reported in Wisconsin’s prison system.

Waupun Correctional Institution Warden Brian Foster notified employees in an email at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday that a worker had contracted the disease. The email was obtained by WisPolitics.com.

“Be assured we as an institution and a department are taking this situation very seriously,” Foster said in the email. “As everyone knows we are making many changes within the institution and we have implemented a significant cleaning process throughout the institution. Our priority is the safety of everyone, and we will continue to be proactive in our efforts as we deal with this ongoing issue.”