Wisconsin OWI courts offer second chances, tough love for repeat drunken drivers

Josef Dale is thankful for his arrest.

It was in late 2019 and the Madison man had just left a Christmas party on the city’s West Side. He was drunk, should not have been driving and was pulled over by Madison police.

Dale, now 44, had also been arrested in 2001 and 2002 for drunken driving and for the next 17 years he still drove, but avoided law enforcement when he had too much to drink.

His third and last OWI first sent him to prison for 18 months on a probation violation. But Dale, who was released in March from a medium security prison in Black River Falls, is not yet done with the court system and is trying to get a handle on his drinking and drug use.

There have been stumbles, but Dale is hopeful that his participation in Dane County’s OWI Treatment Court, a jail diversion program, will lead him on a path to sobriety and maybe one day to own his own business.

“When you’re intoxicated you’re really not thinking about anybody but yourself. You feel like you’re on top of the world,” Dale said on a recent Friday, just before entering the courtroom. “I’m thankful for programs like this that give people a second chance because I could have been sitting in jail this whole time. I’m glad to be out.”

Every Friday at 10 a.m. Dale, who works in the hotel industry but wants to open his own coffee shop, is among those who check in with Judge Susan Crawford either in person or via Zoom. Those who have a had a good week are allowed the virtual visit. But those new to the program or who may have missed or failed a mandated test are required to face Crawford in person.

“Here you have a relationship with the person. We get to know people and we are trying to be responsive to what their needs are from week to week,” Crawford said. “We see people at high points in their lives and at low points in their lives. Often for people it’s two steps forward and one step back.”

Across the state

Dane County’s program is one of many across the state that are working to rehabilitate drunken drivers and reduce the chances of repeat offenses. Rock, Kenosha, Sauk, Racine and Columbia counties are among 17 with OWI treatment courts while another 12 counties have hybrid OWI-drug treatment courts.

In Monroe County, the OWI Treatment Court in Sparta was established in 2012 and, due to its success, a drug treatment court was established in 2019. Circuit Court Judge Todd Ziegler, who presides over the OWI court, said the most recent numbers from late 2020 showed OWI recidivism in the county has declined by 50%.

“There’s plenty of research on treatment courts, and that’s consistent with what a good treatment court does,” said Ziegler, whose 18-month program is limited to those with four to six OWI convictions. “It’s an intensive program. It’s not something they can walk through in 18 months and they’re done. There are a lot of expectations.”

Lori Svendsen, a clinical substance abuse counselor for Monroe County, has worked with the OWI court since its inception. It wasn’t long after the court began that officials recognized the importance of monitoring and treatment and that most participants see the value of the program. Only two people have been dismissed from the program for rules violations since 2012.

“Six months into it, they start to recognize their lives are getting better, and I think the incentives become more personal and more internalized,” she said. “Typically, it’s their last opportunity.”

Joint effort

The OWI Treatment Court in Dane County was created in 2011. The four-phase program, which is limited to 60 participants at a time, is a joint effort that includes state and county health, correctional and law enforcement agencies and Journey Mental Health.

The court’s testing, which is paired with counseling, is stringent, although Crawford listens intently and with compassion as she hears why a test was missed or was failed. Her program is for offenders with at least three OWI convictions and a blood-alcohol level at arrest greater than 0.20.

The program can take between a year and three years to complete, depending on a participant’s progress.

Those who are still driving are required to have an ignition interlock device. There are random urine analysis tests and those in the program also are required to blow into a brick-sized Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor, or SCRAM device, multiple times a day.

All of the results are reported to the court.

Josef Dale is among those who are still driving, and he goes through a series of tests every week to ensure he is compliant with the program. Dale, whose criminal record includes domestic abuse, strangulation and firearms violations, said alcohol was central to his many past issues and remains a struggle.

“I’ve had some slips here and there. There’s been times I’ve blown positive for alcohol,” Dale said. “I’ve set realistic goals for myself and completing this program is one of them.”

‘A sign of progress’

Crawford, who has been in her role as judge of the OWI Treatment Court since 2019, seems more like a counselor or stern parent. She reads famous quotes to those who have had a good week and has their names on a white board highlighting the “stars” of the week. For those who struggled, there are warnings and in some cases, even jail time.

“Putting people in jail is less fun. We do that very consistently when we have a test tampering situation or driving violation,” Crawford said. “Those really go to the heart of why we do a program like this, which is public safety.”

Penalties for violating program rules grow more severe as a member nears graduating. A violation in the first phase of the program can add 30 days to the time in the program while a violation in the fourth and final phase may add six more months. Those in the program have included psychologists, doctors, office workers, skilled trade workers and those in the service industry.

Crawford knows that the court could be beneficial to more people.

“Programs like this are a sign of progress. I think this is a better way to address people who drive while intoxicated than simply putting people in jail for a couple of weeks or a couple of months,” Crawford said. “We have limited resources, though, and we have capacity of 60 participants at any given time. We can fill up those 60 spots easily with three-time offenders. It’s just a matter of managing the limited resources that we have and targeting the group we think has the most to gain from it.”

Barry Adams is a reporter in Madison with the Wisconsin State Journal and can be reached at badams@madison.com. Steve Rundio is a reporter with the La Crosse Tribune and can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

