Wisconsin, nation see sharp increase in gun sales during tumultuous 2020

Sandridge said three-quarters of his trainees last year were new gun owners, and 50% or more of his concealed-carry training classes were women.

Anne Somerfeld, 54, said she’d been to firing ranges before and lived in Texas and New Mexico, where legal gun ownership is more common, and took Sandridge’s concealed-carry training course because she wanted the option of carrying a firearm for personal protection. She was planning to buy her first gun.

“Between the political climate with the amount of bad behavior, the amount of carjackings and robberies,” she explained. “It’s just all of these things that you have a certain heightened awareness that all of a sudden that your personal safety that you took for granted is now being threatened.”

Breunig was more blunt.

“The American public realizes they aren’t safe and they can’t rely on the police department to protect them,” he said.

He and Sandridge pointed to the pandemic and riots last year as reasons for buying guns, and Breunig said no-knock warrants — like that used in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, last year — were also a concern. Both said changes in presidential administrations get people buying guns and ammunition out of fear gun laws could become more restrictive.