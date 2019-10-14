A Monroe County judge sentenced a Kendall man to 35 years in prison for sex crimes against children, according to an announcement from the the county district attorney's office.
David Hamilton, 41, of Kendall, a village about 90 miles northwest of Madison, was convicted over the summer for 57 counts, including 45 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of child exploitation.
Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman sentenced Hamilton Friday to 35 years in prison and 25 years of extended supervision.
“David Hamilton is a predator," Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said in a statement. "Predators belong in prison."