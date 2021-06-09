 Skip to main content
Wisconsin man dies while helping rescue 2 children in Minnesota river
DULUTH, Minn. — A 31-year-old Wisconsin man who along with a group of bystanders came to the rescue of two young children struggling to stay afloat in a northeastern Minnesota river has died, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on the St. Louis River near Boy Scout Landing in Duluth. Police say Kevin Ingles, of Superior, Wisconsin, attempted to save the children from the water and did not resurface.

The body of Ingles was recovered about 5:20 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The conditions of the children, ages 5 and 8, and other details were not immediately available.

