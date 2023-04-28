A man from far northern Wisconsin has been charged for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks of the U.S. Capitol.

Jonathan Bonney, 38, of Hayward was arrested after a complaint was filed in the District of Columbia, charging him with four misdemeanor offenses. He appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Madison and was released pending his next appearance, which is scheduled for May 4 in the District of Columbia, via Zoom.

Bonney, according to his Linked-In profile, owns Red Carpet Cleaners in Hayward and spent seven years in the U.S. Army where he was a recruiter, linguist and command language program manager. But at the time of the insurrection, Bonney was living in Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the Justice Department.

According to a criminal complaint, the FBI, on Jan. 20, 2021, received an on-line tip from a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Charlotte, North Carolina, and who had heard Bonney, who was in seat 10A of the aircraft, mention that he had participated in the Capitol riot and had entered Congressional offices.

A day after the tip was received, two FBI agents visited Bonney at his home and positively identified Bonney as the same man who was seen in closed circuit video footage at the Capitol and was believed to be in the building for about 12 minutes, according to the complaint.

One of the images captured on video shows a man on the East side of the Capitol Building and looking through a glass pane on a locked upper house door, motioning for rioters inside to open the door, according to the complaint, which included photos of who agents say was Bonney.

Bonney is charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building.