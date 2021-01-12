Wisconsin man arrested in attack on U.S. Capitol

A Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday in Eau Claire for being part of the mob that breached the U.S. Capitol last week as Congress was verifying Electoral College votes giving Joe Biden the presidency.

Kevin Daniel Loftus was set to make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin at 3 p.m. today, according to a spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney's Office. Charges against him were not immediately disclosed but were filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Loftus, 52, has no criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online court records. His address as of an October 2019 divorce filing was in Chippewa Falls.

According to documents filed in the federal case, Loftus was identified through a photo taken of him in the Capitol and ones posted to his Facebook account. A witness also positively identified him.

A photo posted to Loftus' Facebook account on Monday shows him wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hoodie along with others at what appears to be the U.S. Capitol grounds.

A post from Sept. 25 shows him in a red "Keep America Great" cap holding a "Veterans for Trump" sign.

