Wisconsin man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection

A Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday for participating in the siege on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.

Joshua Munn, who's from a small village called Melrose about 45 minutes northeast of La Crosse, has been charged for several offenses, including knowingly entering a restricted building unlawfully, for storming the U.S. Capitol along with members of his family. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Madison Tuesday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it found evidence that Josh Munn, Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn and Kayli Munn were unlawfully inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. They traveled to Washington D.C. from Texas, but the Department of Justice said Josh now lives in Wisconsin.

According to the criminal complaint:

A special agent with the FBI identified Josh and members of his family inside of the U.S. Capitol in multiple videos from Jan. 6.

Several social media posts and information from a tipster allowed the FBI to identify the Munns by the clothing they were wearing that day. The agent also conducted interviews with three people familiar with the Munns who identified them in screenshots of videos from inside the Capitol.