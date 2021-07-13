 Skip to main content
Wisconsin man arrested for participating in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection
alert top story

Josh Munn

Joshua Munn, a Wisconsin man, is seen inside of the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Munn is marked in the red box. The FBI identified him via several social media posts, information from a tipster and videos. 

 FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

A Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday for participating in the siege on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6. 

Joshua Munn, who's from a small village called Melrose about 45 minutes northeast of La Crosse, has been charged for several offenses, including knowingly entering a restricted building unlawfully, for storming the U.S. Capitol along with members of his family. He was scheduled to appear in federal court in Madison Tuesday. 

This is the moment 'Stop the Steal' protesters in support of President Donald Trump breached security on the steps of the U.S. Capitol as Congress was in session, where top lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence were present.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it found evidence that Josh Munn, Kristi Munn, Thomas Munn, Dawn Munn and Kayli Munn were unlawfully inside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. They traveled to Washington D.C. from Texas, but the Department of Justice said Josh now lives in Wisconsin. 

According to the criminal complaint: 

A special agent with the FBI identified Josh and members of his family inside of the U.S. Capitol in multiple videos from Jan. 6.

Several social media posts and information from a tipster allowed the FBI to identify the Munns by the clothing they were wearing that day. The agent also conducted interviews with three people familiar with the Munns who identified them in screenshots of videos from inside the Capitol. 

Josh was wearing a black coat, a grey Green Back Packers hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a camouflage face covering, the FBI said. 

In one of the videos, the agent identified Kristi, Tom, Dawn, Josh and Kayli crawling through a window of the U.S. Capitol around 2:25 p.m. Other videos show them walking around inside various areas of the building and then exiting through another window just before 3:20 p.m., according to the FBI. 

The agent also reviewed the Facebook accounts of the family. Comments, private messages and other media confirmed that the Munns entered the U.S. Capitol and remained inside. 

Josh faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricting building without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, as well as parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building. 

This story will be updated.

