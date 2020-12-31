Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses

The pharmacist intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration, Bahr said, but he declined to comment on the individual's motive, saying the person has been fired and police are investigating. He did not identify the pharmacist and stressed that the facility's security protocols are sound.

"This was a situation involving a bad actor, as opposed to a bad process," he said.

Police in Grafton, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Milwaukee, said in a statement that the department, FBI and Food and Drug Administration are "actively" investigating. No arrests have been announced. No one returned messages left at the Grafton department or FDA. Leonard Peace, a spokesman for the FBI's Milwaukee office, said he could neither confirm nor deny the bureau was involved in an investigation.

Bahr said during his teleconference that a pharmacy tech at the Grafton facility discovered 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine outside their refrigerator early on Saturday morning. The vials contained enough doses to inoculate about 570 people, he said.

The vials were returned to the refrigerator and the tech reported the discovery. The pharmacist who removed them initially said he or she took them out to access other items in the refrigerator and inadvertently failed to replace them, Bahr said.