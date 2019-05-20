Wisconsin firefighter's family says support is 'astonishing'

APPLETON — Residents of Appleton said goodbye Monday to a firefighter killed in the line of duty.
A procession honoring Mitch Lundgaard wound through Appleton, starting at a funeral home and ending at Appleton Alliance Church, where a visitation was planned. Lundgaard will be taken back to the funeral home following the 6 p.m. service, which is not open to the public.
Lundgaard's family released a statement saying the "outpouring of support" from the community in the past week "has been astonishing to us."
The husband and father of three was killed in the crossfire of a gunfight between police and a Wausau man who also died in the exchange of gunfire.
Lundgaard was the first Appleton firefighter in 86 years to die in the line of duty.
Madison firefighters were among those who paid their respects and helped their Appleton counterparts Monday.
A Madison Fire Department engine with a crew of five was in Appleton to provide coverage out of Fire Station One, so the local firefighters could pay their respects.
The Madison unit was one of six from across Wisconsin that provided coverage to Appleton's six fire stations.
The crews were working a 12-hour shift that began Monday morning.
A busload of Madison firefighters also went to Appleton to pay their respects.