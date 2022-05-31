Wisconsin Family Action offers reward in arson of its Madison headquarters

Wisconsin Family Action said Tuesday it is offering a reward of up to $1,500 to the person or persons who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson of its Madison headquarters early on May 8.
An organization calling itself “Jane’s Revenge” has claimed responsibility for setting the fire at the anti-abortion group’s offices and warned of more violence to come if similar organizations don’t disband nationwide.
The remnants of two Molotov cocktails were found at the site and the message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the building’s exterior. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has said someone set the fire after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite. It took the fire department about five minutes to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries.
Also spray-painted on the building’s exterior was graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol and a coded anti-police slogan.
The Madison Police Department is working with the FBI on the investigation.
“It’s perplexing that Jane’s Revenge has not only taken credit for the fire bombing of our headquarters, but they have also threatened our personal safety and promised to continue this extreme violence to other pro-life organizations across the nation, and three weeks later not even a single person of interest has been named,” Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Action, said in a statement.
“Both Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and Governor Tony Evers fell extremely short of showing any interest in bringing those responsible to justice and instead exhibited empathy with pro-abortion activists and their emotional reaction to overturning Roe. Therefore, we believe it necessary to offer this reward to help move this investigation along.”
The attack in Madison came after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week. Also, on Sunday night in Oregon, two Molotov cocktails were thrown at an anti-abortion organization after an unsuccessful break-in attempt, the Associated Press reported.
The leak in the prior week of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that recognized abortion as a constitutional right sparked protests across the country, including several in Madison.
Anyone with information about the attack at Wisconsin Family Action can call police at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Those providing tips can remain anonymous. Barnes asked specifically for people near the site of the fire to contact police if they have surveillance video cameras that might have collected footage of the attack.
