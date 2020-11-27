 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DOT revokes licenses of 2 Columbia County car dealers
Wisconsin DOT revokes licenses of 2 Columbia County car dealers

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced that it has revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of two Columbia County dealers for violating licensing requirements.

DOT said the Petite Cars Inc., 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington, was revoked effective Nov. 19 for failing to properly follow administrative requirements when the company failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

And DOT said Naz Auto LLC, also located at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington, was revoked effective Nov. 23 for failing to maintain a surety bond and conducting an unlicensed retail sale to a Wisconsin resident.

