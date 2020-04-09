Wisconsin DOC says it doesn't know how 3 more prisoners contracted COVID-19

In addition to the three staff members at Columbia, four employees at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility and one at the Waupun Correctional Institution had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Three additional DOC employees who tested positive worked within a Milwaukee office of the Division of Community Corrections, which supervises offenders who are out in the community being monitored on probation, parole or extended supervision.

So far, DOC has completed 88 tests for COVID-19 in prisoners and 52 of them have come back negative, according to DOC’s testing dashboard, which was last updated Tuesday. Results are still pending for 32 of the tests.

Melvin Boone, a prisoner at Thompson Correctional Center near Deerfield, told the State Journal via an inmate messaging system that he was frustrated because inmates are essentially “unsheltered in place.”

“With the daily threat of staff coming to work each day in prisons across the state, it isn’t a question of if there will be an outbreak but when,” Boone said.

Containment efforts

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, DOC has halted transfers and new admissions to its prisons, suspended visitation and put a pause on all work release.