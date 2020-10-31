Wisconsin DOC releases data on COVID-19-related inmate deaths for first time; 5 are dead

DOC had in the spring released nearly 1,600 inmates to curb the spread of the virus, but Evers so far has not used his power to grant pardons or commute sentences.

In an Oct. 15 press call, Evers said he is very concerned about incarcerated individuals and DOC is working to get people isolated “as quickly as possible.” He said Wisconsin residents need to take action to stop spreading the virus outside of the prisons, which in turn puts inmates in danger.

“Anytime you’re going to have community spread excessively like we do now … that shows up in our correctional institutions,” Evers said. “Once we are able to make sure that people are safe and being cautious outside of the correctional institutions, we’ll see a decrease in the numbers that we see internally.”

West said before it was easy for the public to look away from the prison system because people weren’t dying. But now they are.

“All of the people that we are aware of right now who have passed away, they’re all elderly people,” West said. “Why are these individuals still incarcerated? None of them have homicide charges. They weren’t serving life sentences. These are people that essentially got a death sentence.”

Said Muth: “Prison sentences, no matter how long they are, shouldn’t be death sentences.”

