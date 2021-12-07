Wisconsin DOC prepares to open first assisted needs facility for elderly prisoners

Another 50 beds will be for long-term geriatric care, which would likely be a longer stay. Carr said it's for aging people who are not so sick that they need surgery or hospitalization, but they still need care beyond just a normal correctional setting.

Even on a cloudy day, both of the areas with beds were bright and open. A few of the windows were floor to ceiling, including in one "multipurpose" room that Thome said will have treadmills and incumbent bikes.

The facility also has an elevator, a walk-in bathtub that can be used for therapy, a laundry room, an office for social workers next door to the housing area and a space that will be filled with tables for eating.

"(At) a lot of our existing facilities where these people previously resided, it’s a lot more difficult for them to get around in a wheelchair or with walkers," Carr said. "This is all going to be very accessible for the folks in our care."

Mike Soukup, a staff attorney with Disability Rights Wisconsin, said the facility is "a positive step" for the Department of Corrections to start meeting the needs of inmates. But he noted that the Oakhill Assisted Needs Facility will only be for minimum-security inmates.