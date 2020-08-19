Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Green Bay prison

The outbreak at Green Bay Correctional was discovered through the periodic testing of those who were symptomatic or exposed to the virus, not through the mass testing initiative, DOC said.

Since May 15, Green Bay staff have been required to wear masks, except while eating or drinking or while alone in an office, DOC said. Inmates are required to wear masks in common spaces.

The only other major outbreak DOC has reported in a Wisconsin prison so far was at Waupun Correctional Institution in May and early June, when COVID-19 cases among prisoners reached 228 infections. All of those inmates have since recovered from the virus.

Since March 18, DOC has seen 383 COVID-19 inmate infections across 18 facilities, according to DOC's data dashboard. Most prison facilities have had only a handful of cases, while three have had just under 20. The prisoners have either recovered, been released from prison or are actively fighting COVID-19.