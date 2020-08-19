Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Green Bay prison

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is in the process of testing all inmates and staff at Green Bay Correction Institution after a COVID-19 outbreak of at least 57 cases among prisoners at the facility.
Coronavirus cases at Green Bay Correctional have been growing over the past week, with the first positive cases reported Aug. 11.
As of Tuesday, the prison had 57 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and three active cases among staff, DOC said.
All of the prisoners who have tested positive are being isolated and medically cared for, DOC said. Anyone who was exposed is being quarantined.
With the help of the National Guard, DOC began mass testing at Green Bay Tuesday to ensure asymptomatic cases are found, DOC said.
“As we’ve all learned about COVID-19, due to asymptomatic cases, mass testing is the only way for us to identify all persons in our care infected and isolate them from the uninfected,” DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement.
DOC completed a mass testing initiative of all inmates and staff at each of its 37 prison facilities at the end of July. At the time, DOC only had nine active cases among inmates across all of its facilities.
The outbreak at Green Bay Correctional was discovered through the periodic testing of those who were symptomatic or exposed to the virus, not through the mass testing initiative, DOC said.
Since May 15, Green Bay staff have been required to wear masks, except while eating or drinking or while alone in an office, DOC said. Inmates are required to wear masks in common spaces.
The only other major outbreak DOC has reported in a Wisconsin prison so far was at Waupun Correctional Institution in May and early June, when COVID-19 cases among prisoners reached 228 infections. All of those inmates have since recovered from the virus.
Since March 18, DOC has seen 383 COVID-19 inmate infections across 18 facilities, according to DOC's data dashboard. Most prison facilities have had only a handful of cases, while three have had just under 20. The prisoners have either recovered, been released from prison or are actively fighting COVID-19.
Facilities with active positive cases as of Tuesday included Dodge Correctional Institution with seven active cases, Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with eight active cases and New Lisbon Correctional Institution with five. The Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility and Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center each only had one active case. The rest of the facilities had no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.