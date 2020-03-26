Wisconsin Department of Corrections confirms 3rd employee infected with COVID-19

A third Wisconsin Department of Corrections employee has become infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, DOC announced Wednesday.
The employee, whose positive test was confirmed Tuesday, works for the Division of Community Corrections region 3 office in Milwaukee County and has since been directed to self-isolate, DOC said. A deep-cleaning of the office has been completed.
The Division of Community Corrections supervises offenders who are out in the community being monitored on probation, parole or extended supervision. The region 3 office is located at 4160 North Port Washington Road in Glendale.
Any staff that could have come in contact with the employee were notified, and DOC said it will direct any employees who report symptoms to self-isolate for 14 days.
"DOC is taking the situation very seriously, and is working closely with DHS on best practices on how to handle each situation as they occur," DOC said.
The previous two reported cases were in prison facilities. Last week, a correctional worker at Waupun Correctional Institution tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, a second DOC worker that tested positive was reported in Columbia Correctional Institution.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the prisons, DOC has halted the admission of new prisoners and suspended visitation, with the exception of professional visits.
DOC spokeswoman Anna Neal said Wednesday that there were no known positive cases of COVID-19 for any adults in DOC's custody.
