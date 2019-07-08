Sauk County squad tighter crop
A two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Sauk County left three people injured and two arrested, including the driver accused of causing the crash.

Alora Kalka, 21, Wisconsin Dells, was tentatively charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury and other charges, while the passenger in her vehicle, Kyle Rank, 21, Portage, was tentatively charged with knowingly assisting a person fleeing from an accident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on North Reedsburg Road, a third of a mile west of Highway A in the town of Fairfield.

The report said Kalka was driving west on North Reedsburg Road, crossed the center line and hit a car driven by Steven Sadorf, 50, Baraboo.

Kalka's car rolled several times and both vehicles ended up in the road.

"A witness saw a male and female fleeing the crash scene on foot, running toward Highway A," said Sheriff Chip Meister. "Within a few minutes, deputies located them hiding behind a house."

Sadorf and passengers Crystal Loomis, 32, Baraboo, and an 11-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

