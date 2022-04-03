Wisconsin Dells shooting suspect arrested in Indiana, police say

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Indiana on Saturday in connection to a March 30 shooting that left two injured in the Wisconsin Dells.

Mason Acuna was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in Lafayette, Indiana, in relation to the shooting, Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Nicholas Brinker said in a statement.

At about 6 a.m. Wednesday, police and EMS units were dispatched to the area of Denny's restaurant and the Best Western hotel on South Frontage Road, in Wisconsin Dells on a report of two people with gunshot wounds, Brinker said. The people, who were not identified, were taken to area hospitals.

An initial investigation determined that the shooting happened in the vicinity of the 600 block of Vine Street, and a bullet casing was discovered there, Brinker said.

The identity of the suspect was known prior to his arrest on Saturday but wasn’t released to “protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” Brinker said.

Mason is currently being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail in Lafayette, Indiana awaiting extradition Brinker said.

