A Wisconsin Dells man pulled over by police Saturday evening was arrested for his alleged ninth operating while intoxicated offense, this time with three minor-aged children in the car.
Andrew Smejkal, 35, was arrested at about 6:40 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 39/90 in the town of Pleasant Springs, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Motorists had been calling 911 to report a vehicle that was going all over the road, with deputies responding to pull Smejkal over.
The three minor children in the vehicle were released to family members, with help from the State Patrol.
Smejkal also was ticketed for having an expired driver's license and expired license plates.