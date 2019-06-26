A Wisconsin Dells man seen driving erratically in Richland Center was stopped by police and arrested for his alleged 12th operating while intoxicated offense.
Taylor White Eagle, 56, was taken to the Richland County Jail and held on $25,000 cash bond, the Sheriff's Office said.
He was arrested June 20 after a concerned citizen called in about "strange driving behavior" regarding White Eagle's vehicle.
There also seemed to be an unconscious passenger in the vehicle, police said.
"Upon contact with White Eagle, officers could detect the odor of intoxicating beverages on his breath, and observed him displaying other signs of impairment," said Richland Center Police Lt. Billy Jones.
Field sobriety tests were given which determined White Eagle was impaired and he was arrested.
"During this time, Richland County EMS was summoned to assess the passenger for unrelated medical issues," Jones said.
White Eagle is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
