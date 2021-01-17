Wisconsin Capitol quiet Sunday as authorities brace for unrest

Several community organizations had planned a “mutual aid” event Sunday “in opposition to the fascist presence in our local community and across the country.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers announced Saturday the event would instead be held at 11 a.m. Monday at McPike Park.

“We want to stress that there may not be safety in numbers and there won't be a security team present at the capitol if you should choose to show up to the Capitol on Sunday,” Madison IWW General Defense Committee Local 100 wrote in a Facebook post. “Folks should proceed at their own risk if they are going to go on Sunday.”

Lt. David Jugovich of the Madison Police Department said things were quiet at the Capitol as of Sunday morning.

As dawn broke Sunday, state police and National Guard troops stood sentry around a number of statehouses, including those in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. But there were no signs yet of protestors.

More than a third of governors had called out the National Guard to help protect their state capitols and aid local law enforcement officers. Several governors issued states of emergency, and others closed their capitols to the public until after Biden's inauguration day.