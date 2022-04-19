 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul's clergy abuse probe generates 200 reports in 1 year

Josh Kaul clergy abuse announcement, State Journal photo

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announces a state investigation into clergy abuse on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

 RILEY VETTERKIND, STATE JOURNAL

Attorney General Josh Kaul's investigation into clergy abuse has generated about 200 reports and one criminal case in the year since it was launched, Wisconsin Department of Justice officials said Tuesday.

Kaul began the investigation in April 2021, saying he wanted to develop a full picture of clergy sexual abuse over decades. He has encouraged victims to contact the Justice Department and tell their stories.

As of Monday, the agency had received 204 reports accusing more than 150 people of abuse. The investigation has resulted in one criminal case so far against a church camp counselor accused of touching a 10-year-old's genitals in Waushara County in 2009. That case is still pending.

