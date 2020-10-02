Wisconsin absentee ballot case shifts to state Supreme Court

A federal appeals court on Friday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to essentially determine whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a federal court ruling that extends the period that absentee ballots can be counted in the battleground state until Nov. 9, six days after the election.

The case is moving rapidly as the election is just over four weeks away. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday it wants to have a final decision by no later than next week.

The case is being closely watched in Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago. More than 1.2 million absentee ballots have been requested and more than a third of them have already been returned.

The appeals court earlier this week ruled that the Legislature, along with the Republican National Committee and Wisconsin Republican Party, did not have the standing in the case. It also rejected a request from the Legislature to put its decision on hold while the legal fight continues.

The Legislature on Thursday asked the state Supreme Court to weigh in on the standing issue. The federal appeals court late Friday asked the Supreme Court as well to rule on that issue. A favorable ruling from the state Supreme Court would help Republicans in their appeal.